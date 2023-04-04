JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. 1,215,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,199. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.