JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Trimmed by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after buying an additional 432,479 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 139,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. 2,398,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

