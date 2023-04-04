JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $10.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 1,053,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,115. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

