JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $185.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $172.29 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

