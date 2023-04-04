JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 1.2 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,027. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.