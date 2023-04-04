JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Bought by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:BBUS opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

