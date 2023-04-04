John Kingman Buys 691 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider John Kingman acquired 691 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £1,658.40 ($2,059.61).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, John Kingman purchased 644 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £1,642.20 ($2,039.49).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LON:LGEN traded up GBX 2.61 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 240.61 ($2.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,858,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,046,910. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.90.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,277.78%.

LGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.93) to GBX 390 ($4.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.54) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.00).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

