JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $1.23 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

