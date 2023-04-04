JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Increases Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445,100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 154,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,673,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,381,000 after buying an additional 6,345,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Profile

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.