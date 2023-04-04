Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $487.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $512.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.24 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $497.73.

Cintas stock opened at $460.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.14. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

