James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.84

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 25748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $724.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. James River Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,799,000 after buying an additional 19,789 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,655,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.