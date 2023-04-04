Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:IVN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.42. 937,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.93. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$6.41 and a one year high of C$12.75. The company has a market cap of C$15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.34, for a total value of C$25,667.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,944.18. Corporate insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

