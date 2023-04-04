Ithaca Energy (OTCMKTS:IACAF) Shares Up 1.6%

Ithaca Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:IACAF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 4,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 51,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Ithaca Energy Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ithaca Energy (IACAF)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.