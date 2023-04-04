iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,784 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. 1,922,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.97.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

