iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $69,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $77.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
