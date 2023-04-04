iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. 1,086,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $77.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

