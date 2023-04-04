iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.43% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $30,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.41. 84,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,248. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.19 and its 200 day moving average is $175.65. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $211.30.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

