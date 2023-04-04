iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Raised by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.2% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.35. 86,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,760. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

