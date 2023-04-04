iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.08. 277,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.98 and its 200 day moving average is $224.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $282.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

