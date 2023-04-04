iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Brickley Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

IWF stock opened at $244.66 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $283.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.98 and its 200 day moving average is $224.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

