iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,920,000 after purchasing an additional 259,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,463. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $253.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

