iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,850,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $253.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

