iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 2,667,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

