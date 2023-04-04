iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 2,948,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

