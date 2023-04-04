iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,763 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $69,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,554 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.