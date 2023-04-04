iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

