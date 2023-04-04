iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Raised by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,466. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

