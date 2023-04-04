iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stock Holdings Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $104.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

