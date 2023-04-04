iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,244,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,193. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

