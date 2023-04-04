iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.21

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 382109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,421,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.