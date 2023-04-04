iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,951 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

