iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Increased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 714.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.25. 4,411,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

