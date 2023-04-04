iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,185. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.