iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,229 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 2.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 88,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,265. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

