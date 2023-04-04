iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 12.6% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $27,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.91. 564,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.