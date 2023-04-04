iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Increased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.24. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

