Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,627 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 457% compared to the average daily volume of 1,010 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Shares of BCLI stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 709,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.38. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.