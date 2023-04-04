Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,627 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 457% compared to the average daily volume of 1,010 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
- 3 Stocks With Solid EPS Estimates & Charts For The Tech Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.