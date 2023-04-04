Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Cuts Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after buying an additional 2,964,737 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,121,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 129,061 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

