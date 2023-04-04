Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 248,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 88,572 shares.The stock last traded at $44.56 and had previously closed at $45.86.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $663.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,834,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

