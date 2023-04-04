Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 130,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 51,471 shares.The stock last traded at $170.51 and had previously closed at $171.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.26. The stock has a market cap of $751.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

