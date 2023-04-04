Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

NYSE IQI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 40,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,952. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

