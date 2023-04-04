Invesco High Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

VLT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

