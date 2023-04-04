Invacare (IVCRQ) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Invacare to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invacare and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $109.55 million 4.49

Invacare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 300 1085 2264 82 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings for Invacare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Invacare’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -295.34% -97.92% -25.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invacare rivals beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

