Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 822.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $121.72. The stock has a market cap of $352.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.11). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.