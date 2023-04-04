International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Up 6.2%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 137,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 140,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $124.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

