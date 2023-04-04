International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.87 on June 7th

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
International Public Partnerships Price Performance
Shares of LON:INPP opened at GBX 147.15 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.91. International Public Partnerships has a 12 month low of GBX 132.72 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 173 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 812.22 and a beta of 0.27.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
