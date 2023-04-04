International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 103.04 ($1.28) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.10.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

