Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

