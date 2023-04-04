Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of IAS opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

