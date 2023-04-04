Insider Selling: G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Major Shareholder Sells 437,500 Shares of Stock

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 437,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of G Medical Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $219,000.00.

GMVD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 1,061,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

